Everything about the Downhill MTB World Cup track in Snowshoe is tough, especially in the wet. It's so tough that even the best in the game need to stop and take a break when trying to navigate the track for the very first time. UK MTB heavyweight Laurie Greenland has two UCI World Cup races worth of experiences in West Virginia, but he never tried this course in the wet. Hop on board as he takes us with him on his run 1 of the racing week in United States. — Red Bull Bike