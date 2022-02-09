Video: Laurie Greenland Rips Bike Park Wales on his New Santa Cruz V10 with Charlie Hatton & Andi Kolb

Whilst we've been closed during the week Laurie Greenland and Olly Morris have had the keys to the park! With the place to themselves they've been busy testing and clocking up some serious miles on 50 Shades of Black.



A couple of weeks back the guys invited Charlie Hatton and Andreas Kolb along for the first mini race against the clock!



Please be aware this video includes footage of 50 Shades being ridden at Mach 1, some questionable 'French' lines, a shed load of mud and general good banter. — Bike Park Wales