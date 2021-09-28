Video: Laurie Greenland Shreds his Dream Bike Park Line in Sound of Speed

It's not really a trail that you see very often, a lot of bike parks have different trails, similar lines - but there's nothing in the UK that’s as technical as this - It keeps you on your toes! I started the project last winter, and it’s been such a good experience to watch the line develop. Creating a brand new line just for a Red Bull Sound of Speed edit is such a privilege, and I can’t wait to watch people send it when the line opens up. The filming process was as smooth as the line itself- we shot it just after Red Bull Hardline, and it was fun to work on a project that showcases the sensations of pure MTB speed! — Laurie Greenland