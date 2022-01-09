close
Video: Laurie Greenland Tests Out his New DH Bike with Bernard Kerr

Jan 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe head to Wales for some wild shuttle laps with Laurie Greenland on his first ride on his new team steed....Santa Cruz...

Enjoy a ride along for some loose slippery laps in the welsh valleys! Bernard Kerr


12 Comments

  • 2 0
 Santa Cruz?
  • 1 0
 Yeah it was announced the other day. Him and Goldstone and Hoffmann.
  • 1 0
 Laurie showing what you need to ride from age 14, to ride world cups?
  • 1 0
 where are the first trails please?
  • 1 0
 Dude is ripping already!
  • 1 1
 Greenland, like the country, is the last to melt under pressure
