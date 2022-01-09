close
Video: Laurie Greenland Tests Out his New DH Bike with Bernard Kerr
Jan 9, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
We head to Wales for some wild shuttle laps with Laurie Greenland on his first ride on his new team steed....Santa Cruz...
Enjoy a ride along for some loose slippery laps in the welsh valleys!
—
Bernard Kerr
Posted In:
Videos
Bernard Kerr
Laurie Greenland
Vlogs
12 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Tigergoosebumps
(56 mins ago)
Santa Cruz?
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(52 mins ago)
Yeah it was announced the other day. Him and Goldstone and Hoffmann.
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
(52 mins ago)
Laurie showing what you need to ride from age 14, to ride world cups?
[Reply]
1
0
mattg95
(9 mins ago)
where are the first trails please?
[Reply]
1
0
DHhack
(54 mins ago)
Dude is ripping already!
[Reply]
1
1
browner
(44 mins ago)
Greenland, like the country, is the last to melt under pressure
[Reply]
2
6
Sscottt
(45 mins ago)
WTF is that SUV/pickup hybrid? Clearly not available on this side of the ocean. It should be! Please put the steering wheel on the other side first though.
[Reply]
4
0
pen9-wy
(36 mins ago)
Erm you mean the Land Rover? Maurice Wilks would be spitting in his cornflakes if he heard the term SUV or pickup.
[Reply]
1
0
theoskar57
(36 mins ago)
It’s a Land Rover Defender, and it is available in the US.
[Reply]
1
5
Sscottt
(27 mins ago)
@pen9-wy
: You must be the downvote then... Much like the bikes they are riding, an overpriced object of desire.
[Reply]
1
2
Sscottt
(25 mins ago)
@theoskar57
: I've never seen one with the tail end like that... Like a Jeep Gladiator but much smaller.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(9 mins ago)
@pen9-wy
: it's obviously a ute
[Reply]
