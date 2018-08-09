VIDEOS

Video: Laurie Greenland's Ride To Success

Aug 8, 2018
by SHIMANO  

In this first episode of In Between The Races, we followed Laurie Greenland of the MS Mondraker team on his journey from the UCI Downhill World Cup in Fort William to Leogang races. From his Fort Bill run that he states was "probably one of my worst race runs in a couple of years" to claiming the 3rd spot in Leogang. Find out what when through his mind and how he managed to obtain his best World Cup result before continuing on an amazing three-podium-peat' and jumping from 10th to 3rd in the overall.

In Between The Races is a series of videos, brought to you by Shimano, that follows the lives and the thoughts of the athletes when they are outside of the tape. In these videos you'll get to know the riders and how they deal with racing back to back races; what goes through their heads? How do they maintain their levels of performance? Or how do they turn things around?

