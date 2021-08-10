Video: Mason Bryant Rides Loam, Concrete and Dirt Jumps in 'In My Wheelhouse'

While growing up in Taupo the BMX/DJ scene was thriving with the skate park and the odd dirt jump here and there. The scene started to die down with local riders moving away, growing up and life getting in the way. Over the last few years, with the birth of spa, the scene has regained momentum with some heavy-hitting groms on the way up. I can't wait to see what the future brings and have got big plans in place for expansion! watch this space! chur — Mason Bryant