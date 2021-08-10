Video: Mason Bryant Rides Loam, Concrete and Dirt Jumps in 'In My Wheelhouse'

Aug 10, 2021
by Finn Lloyd  

Directed by Finn Lloyd // Photography and second camera angles by Joel McDowell // Produced by Etnies

‘Smack bang in the center of New Zealand’s North Island lies one of the world's largest super volcanoes. Taupo is a small city that exists right on the edge of this monstrous crater lake. Geothermal vents send superheated steam up into the air, and logically the local riders have followed suit.

Mason Bryant is one of those riders. He has spent thousands of hours building at Spa Park, a set of dirt jumps that host jam days, competitions and relaxed Sunday laps. Catering for all skill levels, this park is progression heaven...

Photo by Joel McDowell


Photo by Joel McDowell


Photo by Joel McDowell
Volcanic dirt holds up well in winter rain


bigquotesSpa Park has been a jump spot since 2015, it started with the help of Joe, Cath and Phil Simpson, Connor and Lisa Halligan along with local legend Jed Mildon. I got involved in the park when I started flatting with Joe. Over the years the park has been built up and maintained by Joe and myself as well as other GCs willing to pick up a shovel. The park has created a new riding scene and given opportunities to local kids to push their riding to the next levelMason Bryant


We were determined to capture all of the incredible riding this area offers. Just a minutes pedal down the road you will find Taupo's legendary skatepark...

Photo by Joel McDowell


Photo by Joel McDowell
This gap is an absolute monster


Photo by Joel McDowell
Mason has a long list of creative uses for this park


bigquotesWhile growing up in Taupo the BMX/DJ scene was thriving with the skate park and the odd dirt jump here and there. The scene started to die down with local riders moving away, growing up and life getting in the way. Over the last few years, with the birth of spa, the scene has regained momentum with some heavy-hitting groms on the way up. I can't wait to see what the future brings and have got big plans in place for expansion! watch this space! churMason Bryant


Photo by Joel McDowell


Photo by Joel McDowell


Photo by Joel McDowell
An early winter's morning at Craters of the Moon. We were treated to a generous helping of fog


By the time we made it to Craters of the Moon bike park we had covered a lot of ground. In a literal sense we filmed in deep pine needles, hard pack volcanic dirt and slick concrete. Mason had no second guesses that a fresh pair of Etnies Semenuk Pro shoes were perfect for the job. As supporters of Mason and Spa Park, we can’t thank Etnies enough for getting behind this project.

Photo by Finn Lloyd
Photo by Finn Lloyd

Photo by Finn Lloyd
Photo by Finn Lloyd

Photo by Joel McDowell
Kiko, a trail dog in training...



Featuring Mason Bryant
Directed, edited and words by Finn Lloyd
Photography and second camera angles by Joel McDowell
Produced by Etnies

Music: (Licensed via Epidemic Sound)
Evangelish by Ondolut
Between Four Eyes by Czar Donic

