Video: Mason Bryant Rides Loam, Concrete and Dirt Jumps in 'In My Wheelhouse'

‘Smack bang in the center of New Zealand’s North Island lies one of the world's largest super volcanoes. Taupo is a small city that exists right on the edge of this monstrous crater lake. Geothermal vents send superheated steam up into the air, and logically the local riders have followed suit.
Mason Bryant is one of those riders. He has spent thousands of hours building at Spa Park, a set of dirt jumps that host jam days, competitions and relaxed Sunday laps. Catering for all skill levels, this park is progression heaven...
|Spa Park has been a jump spot since 2015, it started with the help of Joe, Cath and Phil Simpson, Connor and Lisa Halligan along with local legend Jed Mildon. I got involved in the park when I started flatting with Joe. Over the years the park has been built up and maintained by Joe and myself as well as other GCs willing to pick up a shovel. The park has created a new riding scene and given opportunities to local kids to push their riding to the next level—Mason Bryant
We were determined to capture all of the incredible riding this area offers. Just a minutes pedal down the road you will find Taupo's legendary skatepark...
|While growing up in Taupo the BMX/DJ scene was thriving with the skate park and the odd dirt jump here and there. The scene started to die down with local riders moving away, growing up and life getting in the way. Over the last few years, with the birth of spa, the scene has regained momentum with some heavy-hitting groms on the way up. I can't wait to see what the future brings and have got big plans in place for expansion! watch this space! chur—Mason Bryant
By the time we made it to Craters of the Moon bike park we had covered a lot of ground. In a literal sense we filmed in deep pine needles, hard pack volcanic dirt and slick concrete. Mason had no second guesses that a fresh pair of Etnies Semenuk Pro shoes were perfect for the job. As supporters of Mason and Spa Park, we can’t thank Etnies enough for getting behind this project.
