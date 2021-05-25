Pinkbike.com
Video: Learn To Stop Better With These Basic Braking Skills
May 25, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Give us a brake, literally! Tom and Christina put science to the test by showcasing some braking techniques that every mountain biker should know. Maybe after applying this knowledge you could end up on Saturday Sends, not Friday Fails.
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Tom Bradshaw
