Video: Learning About the World Through Riding with Carson Storch in 'Esperanto'

Jun 15, 2022
by Teton Gravity Research  

For Carson Storch, riding bikes has been a way to learn about the world. Throughout his career, two wheels have taken him to some of the farthest reaches of the world, from the furthest northern reaches of Greenland to the high peaks of Ecuador. For Esperanto, Carson joined an international crew of athletes to explore some of the planet’s most beautiful singletrack on the slopes of Andean volcanoes and in the jungles of Ecuador’s Changuil region. The Bend, Oregon-based rider teamed up with Nico Vink and Johny Salido to visit their new friend Rene Arevalo Coloma, an Ecuadorian mountain bike guide and trailbuilder who has played a large role in developing the country’s riding infrastructure. For Carson, the trip represented yet another avenue for exploring culture, language, food, and the shared experience that brings us all together on bikes.

For more information on Esperanto and to find tickets for the film tour, go to Teton Gravity Research's Tour Page.

Photo Max Ritter
Carson Storch high above the clouds in Changuil, Ecuador. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Photo Max Ritter
A good stretching routine is important. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Photo Max Ritter
Freeriding on the moon high up on Cotopaxi. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Photo Max Ritter
Last light. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Photo Max Ritter
Sometimes straightlining is the only option. Max Ritter/TGR photo.


Posted In:
Videos Carson Storch


