Video: Learning To Ride Unique Slopestyle Features - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 12, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Red Bull Joyride slopestyle practice is well underway and this year's course has some unique features. We check in with riders to see how they are liking the challenge of learning a new course.





Posted In:
Videos Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2022 Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
143467 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
140738 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
40971 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
40780 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
40561 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
37409 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
36239 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
34743 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I like to jumps





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009039
Mobile Version of Website