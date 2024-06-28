Video: Leatt Celebrates 20 Years

PRESS RELEASE: LEATT

For the past 20 years, it's been incredibly rewarding to know our passion and products have revolved around saving lives. I’m proud to see that my life’s work has made a real difference. — Dr. Chris Leatt - and the thought that started it all.

From the original prototype to the modern Leatt neck brace, we've come a long way in 20 years.

There was no way I could allow my son to take those risks. — Dr. Chris Leatt - and the thought that started it all

Dr. Chris Leatt was inspired to make the neck brace after his friend was killed in a motocross race, and he wanted to make the sport safer for his son.

The first neck brace prototype, which was made out of foam, plastic, and insulation tape, has evolved into a product that has saved countless lives.

Leatt is dedicated to the science of protecting riders and operates a large test lab in Cape Town, South Africa, where products are meticulously designed and rigorously tested.

We’ve attracted some of the brightest minds in the industry,” says Dr. Leatt. “People are drawn to Leatt because it’s rewarding to know that fundamentally their jobs revolve around saving lives. When we started, I never expected Leatt to be a fashionable lifestyle brand. But some of the most talented, and some of the coolest designers wanted to be a part of our company. You’re starting to see the results. — Dr. Chris Leatt

As a cross country rider, I’m excited to see the endurance line continue to grow. Today’s XC and gravel riders are pushing their limits, and they really benefit from helmet technologies like our 360 Turbine. I’m still fascinated by the world of biomechanics and medicine, I believe there’s more work to be done. But also, keep an eye out for some fresh new product categories from Leatt. At the end of the day, we’re an innovation company. We look at what’s required as these sports progress and we try to introduce the best answers to each unique problem. We have some very compelling new stuff coming. Stay tuned. — Dr. Chris Leatt

Dr. Chris Leatt started Leatt 20 years ago with the goal of saving lives, and he continues to dream of expanding the product collection while riding his mountain bike. By 2025, there will be over 430 different Leatt products across three line categories.

It began in 2004 with a groundbreaking protective product: the Leatt-Brace. Fast forward to today, and we have become a top name in mountain biking and extreme motorsports protection.Our story began in 2001 in Cape Town, South Africa, where Dr. Chris Leatt was working as a resident in neurosurgery by day while raising a family and racing motorcycles in his free time. At a regional enduro motocross race, Dr. Leatt was called onto the scene of an injured rider. By the time Dr. Leatt arrived, it was too late, his fellow racer Alan Selby had succumbed to a fatal neck injury. It was a somber day, but also a major turning point. While driving home from the event with his four-year-old son, Dr. Leatt reconsidered his dreams of riding and racing dirt bikes with his son.Dr. Leatt evaluated the mechanics of the most common neck injuries and saw the need to design a neck brace to protect riders. He quickly prototyped a rough concept and before long he gave up his training in neurosurgery to dedicate his life to designing and manufacturing the neck brace.With more than a million units sold, the award-winning Leatt-Brace has protected generations of riders since it was introduced in 2004. As adoption and usage rates have increased, neck injuries have dropped dramatically. An independent study by Great Lakes EMS Inc. amassed ten years of data to publish a report on the effectiveness of wearing a neck brace. Citing data from 9,430 patients, the study showed that death from a cervical spinal injury is 69-percent more likely without a neck brace. Non-critical (non-fatal) cervical spinal injuries are 75-percent more likely without a neck brace. Additionally, this independent study showed that collarbone fractures were 45-percent more likely WITHOUT a neck brace. These independent studies mirror what Leatt has seen in their own test lab.This authentic origin story is refreshing, especially as the action sports market has evolved into big business. While many brands in this space have fallen prey to the demands of short-term profiteering – often at the expense of the end user – we remain committed to protecting riders. Now, twenty years after that life-changing moment, Dr. Leatt is still central to our brand. He regularly works in the test lab alongside biomedical engineers, lab technicians and product developers.Today, we cover riders head-to-toe in mountain bike, gravel, motocross and adventure motorcycling. Many new riders are drawn to our stylish designs with no knowledge of Dr. Leatt or the neck brace… It’s simply a cool brand with a fresh look with near limitless opportunities for the future.