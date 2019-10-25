Video: Leatt Launches 2020 Line in France with Clemens Kaudela, Martha Gill, Aaron Chase, & Telma Torregrosa

Words: Leatt
Photos: Christoph Laue
Video: Ryys
A line launch is a great reason for a Leatt family trip. All it took was a few phones and the heroes of the Twenty Twenty video were ready to roll. Aaron Chase, Clemens Kaudela, Martha Gill and Telma Torregrosa were on a plane heading to France, destination: Black Hills.
|Aaron Chase was one of the last guys on my bucket list to work with. I knew the Black Hills were going to be a huge playground for him to work his magic. The hardest part was following him everywhere, he moved so fast from spot to spot, super keen to get more on camera. Clemens Kaudela was also full of positive energy to whole time. It’s not easy trekking up a mountain all day, hitting huge jumps and riding massive lines and also stay so happy and focused. Clemens is real professional with amazing style!— Ryys, filmer and producer of the Twenty / Twenty video
Clemens Kaudela hitting the huge gap jump at Black Hills. He didn't even blink.
|I’ve been working with Leatt for a few years now and it really is like a big family – when you’re in it’s rad times! So when I was asked to be a part of the their Twenty/ Twenty launch I had a feeling it was going to be cool. The location was amazing with so many line choices – you just needed to get creative and find those special features. The black soil really made the whole thing pop on camera too.
Everything from big freeride lines to fun jib features were there. The first day, we didn’t have much time, it was sunset and I trekked up to one of the peaks and rode this super loose line down. It was a great start to the trip and really got me pumped.— Aaron Chase
Aaron Chase finding the loose line on day one.
|Filming with Leatt was so cool. The mixture of freeride, bike park, enduro trails and just little fun stuff was perfect. The highlight for me was riding the exposed ridge with Aaron and Clemens at sunset. It wasn't just on the bike when we had fun too; I won't forget playing crazy boules with Telma, splashing about in the pool, and all the laughs we had staying in one house like one big family. I love all the new gear Leatt is bringing out for 2020, so was honoured to be part of such a fun trip and be involved with the launch!—Martha Gill
Martha Gill finding that perfect shot with Christoph Laue
1 Comment
Post a Comment