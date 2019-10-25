Video: Leatt Launches 2020 Line in France with Clemens Kaudela, Martha Gill, Aaron Chase, & Telma Torregrosa

I’ve been working with Leatt for a few years now and it really is like a big family – when you’re in it’s rad times! So when I was asked to be a part of the their Twenty/ Twenty launch I had a feeling it was going to be cool. The location was amazing with so many line choices – you just needed to get creative and find those special features. The black soil really made the whole thing pop on camera too.



Everything from big freeride lines to fun jib features were there. The first day, we didn’t have much time, it was sunset and I trekked up to one of the peaks and rode this super loose line down. It was a great start to the trip and really got me pumped. — Aaron Chase