Video: LeBron James & Canyon Bicycles Partner to Inspire a New Generation of Riders

LeBron James rides a Canyon Neuron:ONfly.

LeBron James and 16-year-old Canyon CLLCTV rider Olivia Silva.

LEBRON’S INSPIRATION TO RIDE

Riding a bike has always been a big part of my life. When I was growing up, it was how I got around – from riding with friends across the city to getting to practice and wherever I needed to be. It gave me the freedom to not only get to places, but to access things that otherwise would have been out of reach. Even now, riding a bike makes me feel like a kid again. There’s nothing like feeling the air on your face and that freedom to just ride. — LeBron James

We believe in the transformational power of bikes. This collaboration with LeBron celebrates the freedom bikes offer, and the power to inspire a new generation of riders. And who better to deliver that message than one of the most successful sports stars of all time, along with some of the most talented professional cyclists in the world? — Canyon CEO, Nicolas de Ros Wallace

Canyon athletes, left to right: Samantha Soriano, Andrew Jackson, Olivia Silva, LeBron James and Fabio Wibmer.

EMPOWERED BY COMMUNITY

A bike is not just a bike, it’s also a way to express yourself, to give a statement, and to show your stance, especially for women. Historically bikes became one of the first times women could really explore and expand their personal freedom. That remains true to this day. I’ve always had a deep connection with bikes, they elevate me physically and mentally. — Samantha Soriano, MTB Freerider

I have raced road, cyclo-cross and mountain bikes with the best in the world and I still love every second of the challenge and the opportunities it gives me. Cycling has been in my family for generations and that will never change. Passing on what cycling can do for people is one of my biggest motivations as a pro-athlete and as a cycling ambassador. — Mathieu van der Poel, current world champion in road and cyclocross

FIND YOUR FREEDOM

INSPIRED TO RIDE, FREEDOM TO ACHIEVE

I know how much a bike meant to me when I was a kid and how it opened doors and got me places, I couldn’t otherwise go, so it’s always been a staple of our program to provide bikes to our I PROMISE students as they join the program, says James. It’s not only a reward for their hard work, but it also allows them to get outside, experience their community, and make memories with their friends and family in a different way. — LeBron James

We are amplifying our ambition to be the world's most inspiring and innovative bike brand by partnering with global icon LeBron James. Together, we aim to unleash the unlimited potential of bicycles to inspire and change people's lives.The basketball champion from Akron, Ohio and Canyon minor shareholder, is now fronting a joint initiative, elevating our partnership that began in 2022.The goal of the partnership is to inspire millions of potential cyclists across the globe to understand just how life changing a bike can be. We have released an inspiring cycling advocacy collaboration that draws on LeBron's personal story, embracing the freedom of cycling and inspiring others to discover the endless joy that a bike can offer. It starts with a video clip and is followed by a bike donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation.LeBron James has long credited the role that bicycles played in helping him become one of the most recognized athletes in the world.LeBron's journey with bicycles began when he was still a child in Akron. Today, LeBron remains an advocate of bicycles and the freedom, mobility, and accessibility they provide. He has spoken about using the power of the bicycle to overcome barriers – whether they be social or geographic restrictions – and how bikes still power him personally as part of an active, healthy lifestyle.Riding a bike can bring inspiration, freedom, joy and it can unleash the will to perform – values that Canyon and LeBron James both believe in.Under the name of 'Find Your Freedom' we have harnessed the power of cycling sports stars and champions — including current road cycling world champion Mathieu van der Poel, plus freeride sensations Fabio Wibmer and Samantha Soriano, dirt and gravel rider Andrew Jackson, CANYON//SRAM Generation's rider Diane Ingabire, and up-and-coming mountain biker Olivia Silva. All want to inspire people around the world to experience that transformative power of bikes for themselves.The relentless dedication and passion of top-athletes inspires their communities and their fans, showing how the simple act of riding can foster connections, promote well-being, and elevate dreams to becoming reality. Through their efforts, they empower individuals to believe in their own strength and potential, nurturing resilience and the desire to succeed.The central component of the new initiative is a video clip which leans into the themes of freedom and personal performance, following young mountain biker Olivia Silva as she meets LeBron James and Canyon cyclists on her journey, each inspiring her to ride a little faster, a little harder, with more independence, setting her on the path to achieving great things by bike.The overall message is a compelling story that brings together freedom, performance, achievement and inspiration.The partnership also sees us providing bikes to the LeBron James Family Foundation's 'I PROMISE' Program.The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) has long recognized the power of a bike and the mobility, accessibility, and physical fitness they bring to students in LeBron's hometown of Akron. Since the I PROMISE Program began in 2011, LJFF has provided each student in the program a brand-new bike as part of their promise to work hard, finish school, and live an active and healthy lifestyle.In this next chapter of the partnership, we will be donating its Grand Canyon Young Heroes bikes to this year's class of I PROMISE students at the completion of the academic year in support of the Foundation's earned, not given philosophy.