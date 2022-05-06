Video: Legally Blind Rider Does First Enduro Race Since Vision Loss

Blake Steinecke started noticing vision loss during his junior year of high school. What started out a small concern quickly became a massive challenge. Despite becoming legally blind from a condition called LHON, he refused to let this prohibit him in any way. Blake has attained great success since his vision loss graduating college at the top of his class, playing for the U.S. Blind Hockey Team and starting his own brand, Adapting Sight, to do digital accessibility consulting and share video content on accessibility and his creativity with cameras, all by the age of 23. Blakes greatest trait of all though is his normalcy. You would never know what he's been through unless you asked. He does not let something that is out of his control define him which is very rare. Blake doesn't see himself as much different from the rest. He just loves to ride his bike and works hard to do so. I've known Blake for a few years now and always thought it would cool to share his story. This is the longest off the record video i've made but I still only scratched the surface of Blake and his story.Off the Record is a miniseries designed to show personalities within the sport of mountain biking in an unfiltered and unscripted manor. MTB content tends to just show sick riding but there is much more to the sport than that alone. These videos are an attempt to share real stories that can resonate with anyone watching and share my view of what the sport is all about.