Video: Lenzerheide DH Highlights with Eliot Jackson

The racing from the Lenzerheide round of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup was super intense. Here is Eliot Jackson to talk us through the race.



Coming into Lenzerheide with the rainbow stripes and newly crowned title of World Champion, Myriam Nicole already had the pressure to maintain her world-class status. The French woman proved she was here for business from the off, setting a huge margin in qualifying with a time that was 4.619 seconds faster than the field. With a number of pressures on her back come race day; the rainbow stripes, the chase of the overall title and being the last one at the top of the hill knowing that Tahnée Seagrave had already beaten your Quali time.



Downhill can produce some close racing, but the time gaps among the top four men at the end were remarkable even in that context. Frenchmen Bruni, Dapréla and Amaury Pierron all finished inside a second of their compatriot Vergier’s winning time of 2m46.921s. Second place Bruni was only 0.197s back on Vergier, Daprela only 0.370s and Pierron 0.628s. The French fans will surely be pleased with that 1-2-3-4 finish. — Red Bull Bike