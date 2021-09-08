Video: Lenzerheide XC World Cup Full Highlights

Sep 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThe penultimate stop of this year's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup was held in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, a venue famed for its relentless track and its incredible fanbase. Crowds lined the track, all out to watch the action and cheer on home Swiss riders, Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter.

She may be wearing the rainbow stripes of the XCO World Champion, but young Brit Evie Richards still hadn’t won an Elite World Cup race. Last weekend her luck changed, and she was able to add another gold to her trophy cabinet when she sprinted away with the win at Lenzerheide.

Lauren Smith was on the ground to talk us through what went down.

Women:
1. Evie Richards
2. Rebecca McConnell
3. Jenny Rissveds

Men:
1. Victor Koretzky
2. Nino Schurter
3. Mathias Flueckiger


 Can't wait to see the WC season finale in person @Snowshoe WV with my son!!

