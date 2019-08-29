Video: Lenzerhiede Race Recap from Intense Factory Racing

With ever changing track conditions Neko, Jack and team strive for one of the best collective results of the season.
“A disappointing 2 weeks for me. Struggled with the slick conditions both weekends. Although I’m happy with how I rode during race run yesterday, I’m bummed on the final result.”
- Jack Moir
“Happy with my weekend here in Lenzerheide. I rode well all week, and enjoyed pushing the pace in the race. I’m really excited for the next two in North America.” - Neko Mulally
“For the most part, this is what racing is all about. A team working together towards one common goal. Winning. The glory is limited to a few, but we all aim for it. Our guys never stop believing they can achieve such glory, and that’s what I love about racing the most. I look forward to rounding out the season with some strong performances ahead.” - Todd Schumlick - IFR Team Manager
