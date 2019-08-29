Video: Lenzerhiede Race Recap from Intense Factory Racing

Track walk offered a glimpse into the other half of weather.

Jack finding some relatively non slippery level ground. Hard to come by when we realize where you are on the face of the planet.

Practice had offered the complete inverse to the stressful and dreary trackwalk. Tacky dreamy dirt.

Neko decided to just go with the lazy style.

Jack scrubbing every bit of energy out of the 60kph motorway into the next section.

In the shade, roots were still slick enough to keep you on your toes.

Quali's went well for the boys. Neko's streatching routine seems to be paying off.

Neko walked away with p14 for qualifications.

Jack walked away with p38 for qualifications.

Race Day.

Jack with p31 on the day.

Neko with a season best of p12

With ever changing track conditions Neko, Jack and team strive for one of the best collective results of the season.“A disappointing 2 weeks for me. Struggled with the slick conditions both weekends. Although I’m happy with how I rode during race run yesterday, I’m bummed on the final result.”- Jack Moir“Happy with my weekend here in Lenzerheide. I rode well all week, and enjoyed pushing the pace in the race. I’m really excited for the next two in North America.” - Neko Mulally“For the most part, this is what racing is all about. A team working together towards one common goal. Winning. The glory is limited to a few, but we all aim for it. Our guys never stop believing they can achieve such glory, and that’s what I love about racing the most. I look forward to rounding out the season with some strong performances ahead.” - Todd Schumlick - IFR Team Manager