Words: Zerode

Sometimes you just need a little peace and quiet - even when you're pinning it down rowdy terrain in the South Island of New Zealand. With no chain slap, heavy, rattly rear components or unnecessary weight on the back to make all sorts of noise, Zerode rider Leo Houseman shows us exactly why the Katipo - along with the Pinion Gearbox and Gates Carbon Drive - is the quietest and most stable riding platform around.