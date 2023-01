Watch as Leo Rodgers spends the day with Julian Molina, showing him some of his favorite local spots. The energy and positivity that both riders exude is infectious - it's a great demonstration of rising above perceived limitations to truly excel.Unfortunately, Leo Rodgers was recently hit by an SUV while riding in Miami, and suffered a broken neck. A GoFundMe has been set up to support Leo and his family on his road to recovery - you can donate here