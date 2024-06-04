Video: Leogang - From Bike Park to Racer Favourite | Racing Rewind

Change number one in 2018... Wide, loose and off-camber replaces the age-old first right-hander berm.

Lots of taping was done in the steeper sections in 2018 to force riders into being more selective with line choice.

Vali Holl trying to line things up between all the steps and roots in 2019.

The new wood section was added in 2020 ahead of World Championships.

Along with this gap.

Who will get their name added to the course in 2024? Let us know your guess in the comments!

When you think of Leogang, you might think of a race track that is natural, steep and rutted, but it definitely wasn't always the case. Leogang was once the butt of many jokes and by some, not considered a real race track at all. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, the track saw a big overhaul, with steep and raw off-camber corners added to the top, creative taping, a new wood section, and a huge new gap.