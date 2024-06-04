Powered by Outside

Video: Leogang - From Bike Park to Racer Favourite | Racing Rewind

Jun 4, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

When you think of Leogang, you might think of a race track that is natural, steep and rutted, but it definitely wasn't always the case. Leogang was once the butt of many jokes and by some, not considered a real race track at all. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, the track saw a big overhaul, with steep and raw off-camber corners added to the top, creative taping, a new wood section, and a huge new gap.


Change number one... Wide loose and off-camber replaces the age-old first right-hander berm.
Change number one in 2018... Wide, loose and off-camber replaces the age-old first right-hander berm.

Lots of taping has been done in the steeper sections to force riders into changing direction and being more selective with line choice.
Lots of taping was done in the steeper sections in 2018 to force riders into being more selective with line choice.

Vali Holl trying to line things up between all the steps and roots.
Vali Holl trying to line things up between all the steps and roots in 2019.

When the ruts form tomorrow afternoon it ll be better. Poor womens and juniors riding first thing tomorrow.
The new wood section was added in 2020 ahead of World Championships.

After you.
Along with this gap.

Best of luck to Tahnee Seagrave with her shoulder surgery this afternoon.
Who will get their name added to the course in 2024? Let us know your guess in the comments!



This video is presented by Bell Helmets

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Racing Rewind World Cup DH Leogang World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,121 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
91683 views
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
84519 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
76632 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
69958 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
60029 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
49561 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
45695 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
42774 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

10 Comments
  • 5 1
 Racer favourite surprises me. Leogang has always been rather blah as a spectator.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, which racer? The rest of them seem to say the venue is the reason the uci holds the race there, and the track itself is still one of their least favourite.
  • 1 0
 the downhill has always started from the mid point on the mountain. anyone who has ridden Leogang knows theres plenty of other routes down the mountain they could have chosen from higher up. the liberal carpet of roots at the top would certainly make for interesting racing in the wet...
  • 4 0
 Rider favorite said no rider ever
  • 4 1
 cue everyone talking about the safety net that's been there for years
  • 1 0
 I remember when Phil Atwill brought out the hard tail after the callout on WynTV
  • 1 0
 Hahaha I didn’t watch the video until after posting that. Oops
  • 3 2
 That creek gap with safety net is going to be a controversial feature!
  • 1 2
 In terms of length and height it's actually not that difficult, the problem is that the landing is at an angle to the take-off and leads directly into a turn combined with the poor approach in wet conditions
  • 3 0
 let's make a petition







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038864
Mobile Version of Website