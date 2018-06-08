VIDEOS

Course POV Videos: Leogang DH World Cup 2018

Jun 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


6 Comments

  • + 4
 Cathro has some of the best sports analysis of any televised sport, not just biking. I could watch an hour of analysis for each race and still be hungry for more.
  • + 1
 Yep. Could literally watch an hour of him spending 5 min at each section of track watching riders take different lines and analyzing them. I do have to say Needles did a great job on the Red Bull track preview, lots of great insights while riding at speed.
  • + 5
 Gotta love Cathro!! His videos make me want to go ride
  • + 4
 We need that Cathro tech analysis for the whole track! First time I've seen that, that's awesome!
  • + 1
 Yup, that is Leogang. Loving the lines and speed, but miss the commentary and yelps.
  • + 1
 This is awesome! More - please & thank you!!

