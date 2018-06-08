Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Course POV Videos: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
Jun 8, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
141530 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
95039 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
66584 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
64184 views
13 Privateers & Their Bikes from the Fort William World Cup DH
63266 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
55356 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
46048 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
45593 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
dfiler
(12 mins ago)
Cathro has some of the best sports analysis of any televised sport, not just biking. I could watch an hour of analysis for each race and still be hungry for more.
[Reply]
+ 1
gramboh
(4 mins ago)
Yep. Could literally watch an hour of him spending 5 min at each section of track watching riders take different lines and analyzing them. I do have to say Needles did a great job on the Red Bull track preview, lots of great insights while riding at speed.
[Reply]
+ 5
joalst
(20 mins ago)
Gotta love Cathro!! His videos make me want to go ride
[Reply]
+ 4
allmountainripper
(11 mins ago)
We need that Cathro tech analysis for the whole track! First time I've seen that, that's awesome!
[Reply]
+ 1
keeqan
(9 mins ago)
Yup, that is Leogang. Loving the lines and speed, but miss the commentary and yelps.
[Reply]
+ 1
Shreddywhip
(3 mins ago)
This is awesome! More - please & thank you!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022179
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment