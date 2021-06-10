Video: Leogang Practice Insanity - Up To Speed with Ben Cathro

There's been no shortage of action from the first World Cup DH race of the season and our man Ben Cathro was trackside checking out who was hot and who was not.Watch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World free of charge, live and on demand, at redbull.tv/uci and get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: redbull.tv/bike. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally at redbull.tv and as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs.
