VIDEOS

Video: Leogang World Cup DH 2018 Highlights

Jun 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  



MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
68274 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
66114 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
56562 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
52334 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
50340 views
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
48112 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
47576 views
Video: Fort William DH World Cup Highlights
38340 views

10 Comments

  • + 6
 That manual from Blenki made me tingly
  • + 1
 Today I saw a tweet of "@brokenriders" stating Claudio Caluori was injured in the head and had to get 'drilled' in his skull because of that, are there any news? Hope it was just some sort of hoax.
  • + 1
 It was a few weeks ago, he's got photos on his Instagram. It was as a result of his crash at losinj.
  • + 1
 Hope he's okay!! He's supposed to build a pumptrack in my city soon!
  • + 4
 I love this sport
  • + 1
 Finally getting the exposure it has so long deserved!
  • + 2
 Awesome camera shots. Great job Redbull.
  • + 1
 Only possible if a bike park race
  • + 2
 Ho-ly-shit.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024498
Mobile Version of Website