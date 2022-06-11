Video: Leogang XCC Short Track Highlights

Jun 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHow to summarise a Cross-Country MTB World Cup short track race in one sentence? Our take: “20 minutes of pure power.” Leogang was no different - fast, exhausting and spectacular.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Leogang World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
115871 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
86818 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55627 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
50095 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
41543 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
40416 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
40327 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
37291 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007651
Mobile Version of Website