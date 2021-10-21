Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

PRESENTED BY



SEASON 2, EPISODE 1





Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.

Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Ten up and coming professional mountain bikers arrive at Pinkbike Academy for ten weeks of racing, fitness, and skill testing challenges. The riders drop into their first challenge of the season: a one stage race from the top of Big White to the bottom.