Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1

Oct 21, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  



PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY

SEASON 2, EPISODE 1



Ten up and coming professional mountain bikers arrive at Pinkbike Academy for ten weeks of racing, fitness, and skill testing challenges. The riders drop into their first challenge of the season: a one stage race from the top of Big White to the bottom.


Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.








Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Sponsored


3 Comments

  • 5 0
 Guilty pleasure time... But instead of fat pants and ice cream I curl up on the couch in Lycra with a pile of honey stinger waffles.
  • 4 0
 Cody looks like Gus from psych in the banner pic
