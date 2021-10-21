Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1

PINKBIKE ACADEMY PRESENTED BY SEASON 2, EPISODE 1
Ten up and coming professional mountain bikers arrive at Pinkbike Academy for ten weeks of racing, fitness, and skill testing challenges. The riders drop into their first challenge of the season: a one stage race from the top of Big White to the bottom.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.
