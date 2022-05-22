Video: Levelling Up Aussie Slopestyle

Nestled high in the rolling hills above Mansfield, Victoria, and looking down on Lake Eildon sits the Highline slopestyle course.The Highline competition has been going from strength to strength each year since its inception 4 short years ago. In recent years, a major level up in features at this new permanent site has seen a refuelling of passion for slopestyle in Australia.One of the riders on the forefront of this ever-growing momentum (and no stranger to the Highline podium) is local ripper Gaelen “Lenny” Slaney.Lenny and the Bikebot crew were finally able to come together after 18 months of covid restrictions and bad weather forcing us to reschedule. Just when it seemed like it wasn't meant to be, the powers that be smiled down on us and what followed was pure magic.Enjoy these visual treats from the Australian slopestyle scene, and watch this space to see more magic to come from down under! Thanks for watching.Stu Ross – BikebotCinematographers:Stu RossJake PlumridgeBas HosnDrone:On Air MediaEdit:Brendan WestonGrade:Jake PlumridgeStills:Riley Matthews