Video: Levelling Up Aussie Slopestyle

May 22, 2022
by Stu Ross  
Gaelen Slaney - Highline

by bikebotfilms
Views: 216    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Nestled high in the rolling hills above Mansfield, Victoria, and looking down on Lake Eildon sits the Highline slopestyle course.

The Highline competition has been going from strength to strength each year since its inception 4 short years ago. In recent years, a major level up in features at this new permanent site has seen a refuelling of passion for slopestyle in Australia.

One of the riders on the forefront of this ever-growing momentum (and no stranger to the Highline podium) is local ripper Gaelen “Lenny” Slaney.

Lenny and the Bikebot crew were finally able to come together after 18 months of covid restrictions and bad weather forcing us to reschedule. Just when it seemed like it wasn't meant to be, the powers that be smiled down on us and what followed was pure magic.

Enjoy these visual treats from the Australian slopestyle scene, and watch this space to see more magic to come from down under! Thanks for watching.

Stu Ross – Bikebot










Cinematographers:
Stu Ross
Jake Plumridge
Bas Hosn

Drone:
On Air Media

Edit:
Brendan Weston
Grade:
Jake Plumridge

Stills:
Riley Matthews

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
97258 views
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
57681 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
51549 views
Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022
44019 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022
43994 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40833 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
36847 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
36687 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 To insane Lenny this was epic
  • 3 0
 Insane job Lenny and the crew you killed it
  • 3 0
 Yewwwwwwwwww





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009121
Mobile Version of Website