Video: Levy Batista Makes eMTB Riding Stylish

Aug 9, 2020
by levy Batista  

Many thinks that eBikes aren't MTBs, I think they are right!



5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Need to install EMP cannons at trail systems to neutralize these abominations!
  • 2 2
 You could be the most stylish, talented the rider on the planet and you still won't make a half-shell with goggles look good
  • 1 0
 People in th UK go for this look,when riding on canal tow paths,it hilarious
  • 1 0
 bold claim
  • 1 2
 Looks like a Session

