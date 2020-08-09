Pinkbike.com
Video: Levy Batista Makes eMTB Riding Stylish
Aug 9, 2020
by
levy Batista
Many thinks that eBikes aren't MTBs, I think they are right!
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Riding Videos
Levy Batista
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
shredjekyll
(32 mins ago)
Need to install EMP cannons at trail systems to neutralize these abominations!
[Reply]
2
2
markcorrigan
(37 mins ago)
You could be the most stylish, talented the rider on the planet and you still won't make a half-shell with goggles look good
[Reply]
1
0
jase111171
(33 mins ago)
People in th UK go for this look,when riding on canal tow paths,it hilarious
[Reply]
1
0
prfilms
(34 mins ago)
bold claim
[Reply]
1
2
davehwa
(46 mins ago)
Looks like a Session
[Reply]
