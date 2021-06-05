Pinkbike.com
Video: Lewis Buchanan Charges Hard on Tight & Twisty Trails at the Trans Madeira 2021
Jun 5, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
What a run! Honestly insane fun, me and Jono just absolutely having a blast and ripping this stage apart. Had such a fun time and honestly the most fun I have ever had on a bike.
—
Lewis Buchanan
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Lewis Buchanan
Enduro Racing
Trans Madeira
2 Comments
1
0
boozed
(6 mins ago)
I think it might be unreal
[Reply]
1
0
klerric
(5 mins ago)
looks ace...smiling all the way watching that run...
[Reply]
