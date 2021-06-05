Video: Lewis Buchanan Charges Hard on Tight & Twisty Trails at the Trans Madeira 2021

Jun 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWhat a run! Honestly insane fun, me and Jono just absolutely having a blast and ripping this stage apart. Had such a fun time and honestly the most fun I have ever had on a bike. Lewis Buchanan


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I think it might be unreal
  • 1 0
 looks ace...smiling all the way watching that run...

