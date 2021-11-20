TV
Video: Lewis Buchanan Follows Remy Metailler on Big Lines in Squamish
Nov 20, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
It was amazing to link up with Remy and have him show us some amazing trails and old school features from wooden bridges to wooden jumps and big flow lines!
—
Lewis Buchanan
Videos
Lewis Buchanan
Remy Metailler
2 Comments
betsie
(1 hours ago)
Lewis and Remy are 2 examples of the content creators that show why Pinkbike and it's new services from December 3rd are behind the times. This video isn't new by the time it's on Pinkbike. Let's share or favourite content creators links on here as a communications resource....
[Reply]
1
0
kanedb
(4 mins ago)
Shouldn't the title be Video: Lewis Buchanan Follows Remy Metailler on a high pivot bike on Big Lines in Squamish?
[Reply]
