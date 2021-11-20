Video: Lewis Buchanan Follows Remy Metailler on Big Lines in Squamish

Nov 20, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIt was amazing to link up with Remy and have him show us some amazing trails and old school features from wooden bridges to wooden jumps and big flow lines! Lewis Buchanan


Posted In:
Videos Lewis Buchanan Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
136542 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
112970 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
46200 views
Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing
43139 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
42478 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Anthem Pro 29 Joins the Flex-Stay Club
39967 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
39410 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
38476 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Lewis and Remy are 2 examples of the content creators that show why Pinkbike and it's new services from December 3rd are behind the times. This video isn't new by the time it's on Pinkbike. Let's share or favourite content creators links on here as a communications resource....
  • 1 0
 Shouldn't the title be Video: Lewis Buchanan Follows Remy Metailler on a high pivot bike on Big Lines in Squamish?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007614
Mobile Version of Website