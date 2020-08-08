Pinkbike.com
Video: Lewis Buchanan Rides the Fort William World Cup Track on a Trail Bike
Aug 8, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
EWS racer Lewis Buchanan heads to Fort William for some pre-season testing at the World Cup venue on his Forbidden Druid trail bike.
Videos
Riding Videos
Lewis Buchanan
Vlogs
arna86
(5 mins ago)
Been following Lewis since he went with Forbidden - I don't think they could ask for a better ambassador for their brand. Such a great rider who seems completely at one with his Druid, no matter where he's riding. Keep the great videos coming!
