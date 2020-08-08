Video: Lewis Buchanan Rides the Fort William World Cup Track on a Trail Bike

Aug 8, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

EWS racer Lewis Buchanan heads to Fort William for some pre-season testing at the World Cup venue on his Forbidden Druid trail bike.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Lewis Buchanan Vlogs


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Been following Lewis since he went with Forbidden - I don't think they could ask for a better ambassador for their brand. Such a great rider who seems completely at one with his Druid, no matter where he's riding. Keep the great videos coming!

