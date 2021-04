Stoked to announce that I have signed a helmet and full riding apparel deal with Muc-Off for 2021! I’ll be kitted out with Muc-Off jerseys, jackets, gloves, shorts and socks and to top it off I have the raddest custom paint job with my own touch on my d4 helmet!



Instagram: @lewbuchanan

Filmed by: @jackkclark — Lewis Buchanan