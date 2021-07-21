Video: Lewis Buchanan Takes the KOM on the Glencoe Downhill Track

I took a look on Strava to see what the fastest time was down the black route section at Glencoe Mountain and decided I’d give it a go on a timed run. The black section starts just off the main road and the course has changed over the years and yes Strava is not crazy accurate but it’s just some fun at the end of the day! Pretty sure that track is actually a lot slower than it used to be and it’s certainly the gnarliest it’s ever been in my opinion! Enjoy this intense full run, make sure you give it a like, comment below and subscribe if you have not already! Cheers—Lewis Buchanan
25 Comments
"yes Strava is not crazy accurate"
Also - to those who think getting KOM's on DH routes means you're the fastest to ever go down it. Nope, it just means you're the fastest of the very small number of DHer's that actually bother with Strava.
Not intended as a critism of you there btw Lewis Buchanan! Props to you still.
Just a general comment!
Scary as the top is over 30s up the hill!
Doesn't the Strava segment that's 2:22 start at the beginning of the video?
The segment from the fireroad down KOM is 1:48 afaics
"I'll take the rocks please, with a garnish of rocks. Oh, and a basket of extra rocks on the side please. Thank you."
Post a Comment