Video: Lewis Buchanan Takes the KOM on the Glencoe Downhill Track

I took a look on Strava to see what the fastest time was down the black route section at Glencoe Mountain and decided I’d give it a go on a timed run. The black section starts just off the main road and the course has changed over the years and yes Strava is not crazy accurate but it’s just some fun at the end of the day! Pretty sure that track is actually a lot slower than it used to be and it’s certainly the gnarliest it’s ever been in my opinion! Enjoy this intense full run, make sure you give it a like, comment below and subscribe if you have not already! Cheers — Lewis Buchanan