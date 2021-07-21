Video: Lewis Buchanan Takes the KOM on the Glencoe Downhill Track

Jul 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesI took a look on Strava to see what the fastest time was down the black route section at Glencoe Mountain and decided I’d give it a go on a timed run. The black section starts just off the main road and the course has changed over the years and yes Strava is not crazy accurate but it’s just some fun at the end of the day! Pretty sure that track is actually a lot slower than it used to be and it’s certainly the gnarliest it’s ever been in my opinion! Enjoy this intense full run, make sure you give it a like, comment below and subscribe if you have not already! CheersLewis Buchanan


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Lewis Buchanan


25 Comments

  • 13 8
 Glad he added....

"yes Strava is not crazy accurate"

Also - to those who think getting KOM's on DH routes means you're the fastest to ever go down it. Nope, it just means you're the fastest of the very small number of DHer's that actually bother with Strava.

Not intended as a critism of you there btw Lewis Buchanan! Props to you still.

Just a general comment!
  • 9 1
 Too bike park. Not enough rocks.
  • 3 0
 I was there last summer and of the 15 or so people I saw riding this track there was only maybe 3 who I didn't see pushing down sections of the trail.
  • 4 1
 lol for a minute you nearly got me. Dont often see sarcasm from you yanks
  • 1 0
 @dingus: Totally. I'd say the black run is the toughest course in the UK.
  • 5 0
 Riding that track is, by some stretch , the most scared I’ve been on a bike. Go pros really take all the steepness, and rockiness out. Fair play.
  • 2 1
 Its a pretty quick run (around my race speed and Lewis is much much faster than me) but Mat Walker did it from the top in around that time at champs a couple of years back.
Scary as the top is over 30s up the hill!
  • 1 0
 I'm confused. Why does the clock only start at the junction?
Doesn't the Strava segment that's 2:22 start at the beginning of the video?
The segment from the fireroad down KOM is 1:48 afaics
  • 1 0
 "Good evening Sir, would you like your rocks served with rocks, rocks, or rocks?"

"I'll take the rocks please, with a garnish of rocks. Oh, and a basket of extra rocks on the side please. Thank you."
  • 1 0
 Gneiss
  • 2 0
 That's a rough ole looking track
  • 2 0
 Look. He was probably on a 29er.
  • 1 0
 2.29 that is literally ZERO margin for error - commitment 101 I salute you sir
  • 1 0
 What, Strava isn't accurate???????? ;-) Crazy run by the way!
  • 3 0
 I find that it's only accurate when I get a little cup or crown for a section, the rest of the time it tends to record my start time early.
  • 1 0
 Those brakes are literally sounding like they are being slaughtered!
  • 1 0
 That noise is from the overhead ski lift cables I think! ?....maybe not?
  • 1 3
 bloody heck it wasnt even 0.5sec....that is an absolute slaughter of the previous KOM. The noises from his brakes probably sound the same as the guy that got notification Lewis was on track that day
  • 1 0
 Surprised those new TRP brakes started making all that noise
  • 1 0
 No, he was being chased by a walrus.
  • 2 5
 If I film it, well you guys write an article about the route I created around our block here, and now hold the KOM for? Only 7 people have riden it so far, bit I feel like it's still hotly contested
  • 1 0
 That's a rough one
  • 1 1
 The track is rougher than a badger's arse.
  • 1 0
 Where are the trees
  • 1 3
 ..

Post a Comment



