Video: Lewis Buchanan to Ride for Forbidden Bike Company in 2020

Vancouver Island based Forbidden sign Scottish enduro talent Lewis Buchanan to their team. Hailing from the Tweed Valley, an area renowned for its extensive trail network and strong riding scene, Lewis inevitably made his mark locally before cutting his teeth on the international circuit. A bronze medal at the 2010 downhill world championships kick-started a decade-long professional racing career that would see him jump into the hotly contested waters of the Enduro World Series in 2016. Lewis enters the 2020 season with some fast new bikes and a steadfast strategy to accomplish his goals, both on and off the racetrack.
|Towards the end of 2019 I found myself in a position where I had to make a decision; either take a step back from competition or build my own program. Thankfully I chose the latter and began the process of going through all the [bike] frames that I would seriously consider racing on, if given the opportunity. Forbidden Bikes was right up there and after talking to Owen [Pemberton, Forbidden Founder], he was keen from the get-go. Their bikes have yet to be raced at a high level and the prospect of showcasing how capable they are, really appealed to me.— Lewis Buchanan
|“Signing our first professional athlete is a huge deal for us and from our first conversation, I knew Lewis would be a perfect fit for Forbidden. He’s passionate about the sport and loves riding his bike, fast!”— Owen Pemberton, Founder
|My competition schedule for 2020 will see me miss the first two rounds of the EWS (in South America) and instead focus my energy at home in preparation for the last six rounds in Europe and North America. I will also be contesting the full TweedLove [enduro] series and the full Scottish Enduro Series, which will keep me busy.”— Lewis Buchanan
|We’re mountain bikers first and foremost so working with athletes like Lewis, who similarly live and breathe this sport, not only makes things easier, but fun too. Collaborating with him this off-season and seeing the work he’s been putting in, locking sponsors down, training for the EWS, while also creating insightful YouTube content, only goes to show his intent this year. Lewis is in the shape of his life, focussed and has the right people in his corner to get the job done.”— Olly Forster, Global Marketing
|As with past years, racing will be my primary focus in 2020, but recently I’ve been dipping my toes into the YouTube scene and have found the creative process really rewarding. It’s been a steep learning curve - shooting clips and editing - but I want to showcase elements of my life without sugar-coating anything; from fun group rides with my mates to the hard work and determination needed to train for the EWS.”— Lewis Buchanan
|When I look at all the fantastic brands and companies who are backing me this year, the countless months of preparation, the late nights, it was all worth it and I can’t wait to get to work. Taking complete control over my program was a first for me, and an eye-opening experience, but to be in direct contact with all my sponsors is a cool position to be in. I now have some amazing opportunities to help develop and test new products with awesome brands and build long and lasting relationships. From Forbidden in Canada and DHaRCO in Australia, to those closer to home like Adrenalin Uplift and Cullen Kilshaw [Solicitors], I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for believing in me and supporting my endeavors this year!”— Lewis Buchanan
Lewis is supported by: TRP Cycling
, OneUp Components
, Smith Optics
, SDG Components
, ethirteen components
, DHaRCO
, Maxxis
, Muc-Off
, Renthal
, crankbrothers
, Ride Concepts
, Mudhugger
, Adrenalin Uplift
and Cullen Kilshaw
.
5 Comments
Post a Comment