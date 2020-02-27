Video: Lewis Buchanan to Ride for Forbidden Bike Company in 2020

When I look at all the fantastic brands and companies who are backing me this year, the countless months of preparation, the late nights, it was all worth it and I can’t wait to get to work. Taking complete control over my program was a first for me, and an eye-opening experience, but to be in direct contact with all my sponsors is a cool position to be in. I now have some amazing opportunities to help develop and test new products with awesome brands and build long and lasting relationships. From Forbidden in Canada and DHaRCO in Australia, to those closer to home like Adrenalin Uplift and Cullen Kilshaw [Solicitors], I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for believing in me and supporting my endeavors this year!” — Lewis Buchanan