Video: Lewis Buchanan's 3rd Place Pro Stage POV from EWS Tweed Valley 2021

Oct 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHop on board for my race run at The Tweed Valley Enduro World Series in Innerleithen. Nice to be in the mix with some more stages to go! Lewis Buchanan


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Lewis Buchanan Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2021


