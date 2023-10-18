Video: Liam Baylis, Dylan Siggers & Crew Hit Crankworx Whistler in "It's Fun."

Oct 18, 2023
by ForbiddenBike  


Words: ForbiddenBike

Ever been to Crankworx? Chances are, if you ride a mountain bike, it's either on your bucket list or an annual tradition. As far as Crankworx stops go, Whistler stands out as the crown jewel. It boasts the biggest crowds, draws the most talented athletes, is home to some of the best trails in the world, and has enough going on inside and outside the course tape to keep the whole family entertained.

Riders from around the world make the annual pilgrimage to Whistler to watch, ride, hang out, celebrate riding culture, and celebrate the art of celebration. It’s a summer tradition that transcends your typical mountain biking symposium and brings together the best riders, videographers, photographers, journalists and industry bigwigs and gathers them all into the same mountain town for a week and a half.

That’s a potent recipe for an extra large serving of delicious mtb content. Endless pro bike checks, rider interviews, spy shots of the latest tech, event results, and everyone's favourite doggy photo roundup. But what about all the other rad things that happen at festivals like Crankworx? What about the experience of being in Whistler, the mecca of mountain biking, in the middle of the biggest mountain bike festival in the world? Riding with new and old friends, pushing your limits above ground and below, picking your favourite pizza venue, exploring new trails, and taking a leap of faith onto the world’s most famous wet rock. These are the experiences that manifest into lasting memories.

Join the Forbidden crew of Liam Baylis, Dylan Siggers, Zak Mouseau, and Sophie Perrault as they share their unique perspective on Crankworx Whistler. It's all about friends, riding bikes and of course, having fun.

Enjoy the show.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo


Forbiddenbike.com
Riders: Liam Baylis, Dylan Siggers, Zak Mousseau and Sophie Perrault,
Video and Photography: Dylan Siggers
Song: A WereWolf - Attic Abasement

Posted In:
Videos Forbidden Dylan Siggers Liam Baylis Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Whistler 2023


Author Info:
ForbiddenBike avatar

Member since Aug 13, 2018
41 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2023
164693 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
110245 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2023
83911 views
Video: Welcome to the 2023 Enduro Bike Field Test
78798 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
72696 views
Rampage Judge Darren Berrecloth Speaks Out On 2023 Event
70005 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Massively Overshoots His Canyon Gap - Red Bull Rampage 2023
55388 views
Yeti Launches Direct-to-Consumer Website Sales
47368 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Forbidden consistently putting out the best content of any bike brand!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.058786
Mobile Version of Website