Ever been to Crankworx? Chances are, if you ride a mountain bike, it's either on your bucket list or an annual tradition. As far as Crankworx stops go, Whistler stands out as the crown jewel. It boasts the biggest crowds, draws the most talented athletes, is home to some of the best trails in the world, and has enough going on inside and outside the course tape to keep the whole family entertained.
Riders from around the world make the annual pilgrimage to Whistler to watch, ride, hang out, celebrate riding culture, and celebrate the art of celebration. It’s a summer tradition that transcends your typical mountain biking symposium and brings together the best riders, videographers, photographers, journalists and industry bigwigs and gathers them all into the same mountain town for a week and a half.
That’s a potent recipe for an extra large serving of delicious mtb content. Endless pro bike checks, rider interviews, spy shots of the latest tech, event results, and everyone's favourite doggy photo roundup. But what about all the other rad things that happen at festivals like Crankworx? What about the experience of being in Whistler, the mecca of mountain biking, in the middle of the biggest mountain bike festival in the world? Riding with new and old friends, pushing your limits above ground and below, picking your favourite pizza venue, exploring new trails, and taking a leap of faith onto the world’s most famous wet rock. These are the experiences that manifest into lasting memories.
Join the Forbidden crew of Liam Baylis, Dylan Siggers, Zak Mouseau, and Sophie Perrault as they share their unique perspective on Crankworx Whistler. It's all about friends, riding bikes and of course, having fun.
Enjoy the show.
Riders: Liam Baylis
, Dylan Siggers
, Zak Mousseau
and Sophie Perrault
Video and Photography: Dylan Siggers
Song: A WereWolf - Attic Abasement