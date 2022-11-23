Video: Liam Baylis Showcases His Effortless DJ Style on all 3 Bikes in "Honestly"

Nov 23, 2022
by ForbiddenBike  

Liam Baylis is already a household name for some, and well on the way for others. Despite being born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Canmore Alberta, Liam spent the majority of his childhood years at his local dirt jumps and skate parks, taking inspiration from the Slopestyle greats and honing his craft. Nowadays, years of hard work are paying off. He's relocated to the mountain bike mecca that is the Sea to Sky and can be found riding with those same childhood heroes, bringing his raw technical skill and oozing style to the world of high-pivot trail bikes.

Druid, Dreadnought, or DJ, Liam lets his riding do the talking. Honestly, what more is there to say? Enjoy the show.


Rider: Liam Baylis
Video: Dylan Siggers
Music: I am Saved - Silver Harpes, Emperor X - Shut Up, Lost Forever - Travis Scott
Producer: Stephane Pelletier / Jabrome
Location: Sunshine Coast / Sea to Sky, BC
Forbiddenbike.com

Posted In:
Videos Liam Baylis


 Kid has some serious skills.
 Effortless is a stretch.





