Video: Liam Moynihan & Joe Connell Blowing up Turns in Bourg

Liam and Joe shot this video in Bourg St Maurice in the French Alps between some races. Joe had come off a recent 4th overall at the Trans Provence and some EWS top 30s and Liam straight from a Megavalanche top 10 a few days earlier. So riding some big vertical meters for fun and swimming in the river was the ideal way to spend a few days.The tracks down from the Funicular alone here are insanely good with a little bit of everything so the boys had a hell of a day tackling them!