Video: Liam Moynihan & Joe Connell Blowing up Turns in Bourg

Nov 30, 2019
by Liam Moynihan  

Liam and Joe shot this video in Bourg St Maurice in the French Alps between some races. Joe had come off a recent 4th overall at the Trans Provence and some EWS top 30s and Liam straight from a Megavalanche top 10 a few days earlier. So riding some big vertical meters for fun and swimming in the river was the ideal way to spend a few days.
The tracks down from the Funicular alone here are insanely good with a little bit of everything so the boys had a hell of a day tackling them!

Regions in Article
Bourg St. Maurice

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 f*ck yea Joe, grip ‘er and rip ‘er mate!????
  • 1 0
 !!!!!

Post a Comment



