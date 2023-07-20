Video: Life Advice & Trail Bike Madness in 'Quit Your Job'

Words
: Forbidden
Since the dawn of time we've been seekers of advice and knowledge. We look to the stars, to those that came before us, or to the spirit world for guidance. This week why not look to a crew of inspired, creative, dirtbags that posses exceptional bicycle skills. The Baylis, Siggers, and Mouseau bunch are back with this week’s piece of life advice: Quit your job. If you were looking for a sign, this could be it.
Join the crew for a week-long stint exploring the beautiful coal town of Fernie, BC. Fernie hosts some of the most spectacular mountain vistas in the province and is home to a wide variety of mtb trails. The area is also littered with some legendary free-ride gems. The crew unlocked a few gems of their own with the help of a trusty sidekick(er). Building and hitting sketchy jumps and shaping small hills and ditches into tracks and trails while hanging with a crew of friends is how a lot of us first got exposed to mountain biking. Turns out that stuff never gets old.#ridedifferent
The hype is real. Baylis is pushing the boundaries.
Homies that clip together.
Fernie dirt jump views never get old.
Riders: Dylan Siggers
, Liam Baylis
, and Zak Mousseau
Video: Dylan Siggers
Photography: Nick Nault