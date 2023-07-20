Video: Life Advice & Trail Bike Madness in 'Quit Your Job'

Jul 20, 2023
by ForbiddenBike  


Words: Forbidden

Since the dawn of time we've been seekers of advice and knowledge. We look to the stars, to those that came before us, or to the spirit world for guidance. This week why not look to a crew of inspired, creative, dirtbags that posses exceptional bicycle skills. The Baylis, Siggers, and Mouseau bunch are back with this week’s piece of life advice: Quit your job. If you were looking for a sign, this could be it.

Join the crew for a week-long stint exploring the beautiful coal town of Fernie, BC. Fernie hosts some of the most spectacular mountain vistas in the province and is home to a wide variety of mtb trails. The area is also littered with some legendary free-ride gems. The crew unlocked a few gems of their own with the help of a trusty sidekick(er). Building and hitting sketchy jumps and shaping small hills and ditches into tracks and trails while hanging with a crew of friends is how a lot of us first got exposed to mountain biking. Turns out that stuff never gets old.

#ridedifferent
photo

photo
photo
The hype is real. Baylis is pushing the boundaries.

photo
photo
Homies that clip together.

photo
photo
Fernie dirt jump views never get old.

photo


Forbiddenbike.com
Riders: Dylan Siggers, Liam Baylis, and Zak Mousseau
Video: Dylan Siggers
Photography: Nick Nault

Regions in Article
Fernie

Posted In:
Videos Forbidden


Author Info:
ForbiddenBike avatar

Member since Aug 13, 2018
36 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
58579 views
Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?
49450 views
Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes
42418 views
Value Field Test: Specialized Status 160
40467 views
18 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2023
38921 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Downieville-Winning Santa Cruz Blur TR
32937 views
UCI Limits Some Transgender Athletes from Competing in International Races
32919 views
[UPDATED]Video Round Up: Finals Day Washout from Red Bull Hardline 2023
31451 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.047684
Mobile Version of Website