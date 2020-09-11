Video: Lewis Buchanan Rides Flat Out on his Local Innerleithen Trails - Live To Ride Ep. 10

Sep 11, 2020
by Nico Turner  

In this weeks Live To Ride we continue our Scotland trip, driving down from the Highlands where we filmed with Ella Conolly we met with Lewis Buchanan at his home in Innerleithen. With just a few weeks till the EWS started back up, it was safe to say Lewis didn’t hold back on the trails.

Having competed in over 190 races across both downhill and enduro it is no surprise the speed Lewis was riding when we filmed, although he did admit to having two speeds, a race speed and a riding speed.

bigquotesI get told that I’m loose, out of control and erratic. I think I am in the right places but when it comes to racing I am all about trying to be efficient. There’s no denying that once the cameras come out you can’t not go fast. Lewis Buchanan


Innerleithen is located in the Tweed Valley just 30 miles south of Edinburgh. Lewis’s family made the move from the big city when Lewis was just 11 years old and it didn’t take long for him to discover biking after watching a race at the local downhill tracks.


The town has everything a professional mountain biker needs, from the downhill trails at Adrenaline Uplift to raw enduro tracks behind the local golf course, it even boasts several coffee houses and bike shops on the high street.

bigquotesInnerleithen is just a super small town that is buzzing with bikes, there’s a reason why people are trying to come here. It’s ideal for my job. Lewis Buchanan


With 2020 being a strange year and racing being on pause Lewis has been working hard to keep busy with things like his YouTube channel where he offers insights into the life of a pro EWS racer. He shared with us his experience of setting up his own race programme this year and the challenges he faced.

bigquotesDoing my own programme was something that was super last minute, it was all like a massive learning process from doing my own negotiations with not just one brand but like 10 brands basically. From booking flights to figuring out someone who can mechanic for me. Lewis Buchanan

Lewis has one of the more eye-catching bikes at the races with his Forbidden Druid and if you want to find out more about the bike we did a detailed bike check below.


With the EWS set to host a race in Innerleithen in 2021 a lot of eyes will be on Lewis, he’s excited to race in front of friends and family and admits this might be his best chance to win an EWS.

bigquotesI’ve never raced in my home town I think I started my enduro career the year after they raced here. I’m going to try and take full advantage of that and put my best foot forward and ride the trails like I know I can. I really feel like that’s my best chance to win one. Lewis Buchanan

Thanks for reading and watching another Live To Ride episode, next week we have Santa Cruz racer Mark Scott but we are slightly changing the schedule with the upload planned for Tuesday 9 am, you can keep up to date with all things Live To Ride by subscribing and giving us a follow on Instagram.

Rider: Lewis Buchanan
Filming & Words: Nico Turner / Live To Ride
Photography: Kieran Kenney
Sponsor: TRP Cycling Components / Forbidden Bicycles.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Lewis Buchanan


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
60182 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
55599 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
54667 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win an Industry Nine Hydra Mountain Hubset
35058 views
Bike Check: Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash Component by Component
34797 views
Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion
34149 views
Five Ten Releases Trailcross XT Flat Pedal Shoes - Across the Pond Beaver
33244 views
Video: Friday Fails #134
33001 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 I hope the town of Innerleithen are paying you for this advertising Lewis - I expect a lot of people will be checking out the housing market there after watching this - looks too good!
  • 1 0
 Lew: I think I’m smooth but everyone says I am loose and erratic.
Me: I think I’m rad but gopro says I ride like I’m driving Miss Daisy.
  • 1 0
 Good work Lew

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008687
Mobile Version of Website