Video: Life in Lockdown with Privateer Matt Stuttard - Live To Ride Ep.2

Live To Ride
's new series is back with its second episode, this time with Enduro Privateer Matt Stuttard. The series takes a look at how professional mountain bikers are dealing with a year put on hold and Matt’s been keeping himself busy working in his local bike shop, riding his pit bike and plenty of mountain biking in what has been the hottest spring on record here in the UK.
Matt and LTR’s filmer Nico first met when they collided quite literally at the 2017 Enduro World Series race in Madeira.
|Pretty abrupt meet and greet wasn’t it? I landed awkwardly on my hip and unfortunately dislocated and fractured my pelvis in multiple places.— Matt Stuttard
Despite doctors suggesting Matt would struggle to walk again let alone ride a bike, he’s managed to overcome the injury and has not only ridden his bike but has had some of his best results in recent years.
This season had Matt set to carry on working his way up the rankings with a new signing to Privateer Bikes/Hunt Wheels and it’s safe to say he’s settled in to riding the bike well.
Matt has been passing the time working in his local bike shop, they helped him out in his early years so he’s repaying the favour, a big uptake in sales of bikes since the lockdown keeps him busy.
For training Matt’s home trails are short, they vary between flat out moorland descents and steep technical trails in the woods.
|Longest at a push would be 2 minutes I’d say, that’s very very longest if you wanted to put some sprints in. It’s not ideal for training for 20-minute stages at the EWS.— Matt Stuttard
Looking ahead to the proposed restart of the Enduro World Series season at the end of August Matt made an interesting point about the compact nature of the events, with several back to back rounds he said:
|Obviously you’ve got to push on to be as fast as you can to get the results, but if you just have one little crash that could put you out for the next race. It’s going to be a very fine line between risk and reward.— Matt Stuttard
Whilst Matt acknowledges there is more important things than racing at the moment he can't wait for it to all blow over and to get back racing.
These episodes are set to continue on a weekly basis, next week we've got EWS racer Bex Baroana and in the coming weeks, we're planning to shoot with Matt Walker, Danny Hart and Tom Isted.
Rider: @MattStuttard46
Film & Photography: @nicoturnervideos
/ livetoridemtb
Thanks to Hunt Wheels
.
