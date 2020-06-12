Video: Life in Lockdown with Privateer Matt Stuttard - Live To Ride Ep.2

Jun 12, 2020
by Nico Turner  

Live To Ride's new series is back with its second episode, this time with Enduro Privateer Matt Stuttard. The series takes a look at how professional mountain bikers are dealing with a year put on hold and Matt’s been keeping himself busy working in his local bike shop, riding his pit bike and plenty of mountain biking in what has been the hottest spring on record here in the UK.

Matt and LTR’s filmer Nico first met when they collided quite literally at the 2017 Enduro World Series race in Madeira.
bigquotesPretty abrupt meet and greet wasn’t it? I landed awkwardly on my hip and unfortunately dislocated and fractured my pelvis in multiple places. Matt Stuttard

Matt s crash

Despite doctors suggesting Matt would struggle to walk again let alone ride a bike, he’s managed to overcome the injury and has not only ridden his bike but has had some of his best results in recent years.

Live To Ride - Ep2

This season had Matt set to carry on working his way up the rankings with a new signing to Privateer Bikes/Hunt Wheels and it’s safe to say he’s settled in to riding the bike well.

Live To Ride - Ep2
Live To Ride - Ep2

Matt has been passing the time working in his local bike shop, they helped him out in his early years so he’s repaying the favour, a big uptake in sales of bikes since the lockdown keeps him busy.

Live To Ride - Ep2

For training Matt’s home trails are short, they vary between flat out moorland descents and steep technical trails in the woods.

bigquotesLongest at a push would be 2 minutes I’d say, that’s very very longest if you wanted to put some sprints in. It’s not ideal for training for 20-minute stages at the EWS. Matt Stuttard

Live To Ride - Ep2

Looking ahead to the proposed restart of the Enduro World Series season at the end of August Matt made an interesting point about the compact nature of the events, with several back to back rounds he said:

bigquotesObviously you’ve got to push on to be as fast as you can to get the results, but if you just have one little crash that could put you out for the next race. It’s going to be a very fine line between risk and reward. Matt Stuttard

Whilst Matt acknowledges there is more important things than racing at the moment he can't wait for it to all blow over and to get back racing.

These episodes are set to continue on a weekly basis, next week we've got EWS racer Bex Baroana and in the coming weeks, we're planning to shoot with Matt Walker, Danny Hart and Tom Isted.

Rider: @MattStuttard46
Film & Photography: @nicoturnervideos / livetoridemtb

Thanks to Hunt Wheels.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Matt Stuttard


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
132096 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
66507 views
Specialized Launches Mixed Wheel Size Demo
65511 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
63242 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
58449 views
First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter
44143 views
Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork
43026 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
38635 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Dislocates his hip and breaks pelvis in multiple places: Back riding.

Splinter in my finger from project this morning: Still on sofa.
  • 1 0
 Just discover him on the feed of my instagram ! Just the love the riding ! Smooth line and speed ! A big pleasure to watch !
  • 1 0
 This was very enjoyable little vid. Good luck this season Matt!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007876
Mobile Version of Website