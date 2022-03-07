close
Must Watch: Lightfall - A Journey in Photography with Sterling Lorence, Featuring Brett Rheeder & Jackson Goldstone

Mar 7, 2022
by SHIMANO  

What does it take to create a truly iconic image? And then do it again and again, each image more powerful than the next?

Based out of Vancouver, BC, Sterling Lorence’s creative use of light and composition, has made him one of the most iconic mountain bike photographers for over 20 years. If you have ever picked up an MTB magazine or are into mountain bikes of any kind, then you’ve probably seen his work.

Sterl sharpened his skills as a photographer in the coastal mountains of British Columbia, challenged by wet, steep, and gnarly terrain where the shooting conditions are equally as challenging as the riding. It's these challenges in photography that drive his passion to capture new perspectives. Lightfall is the story of Sterl and his process to get the perfect shot in the dank and misty mountains of Vancouver's legendary North Shore, with riders Jackson Goldstone and Brett Rheeder.

Sterl with camera and strobe kit












Jackson Goldstone on Vancouver s North Shore BC



Jackson Goldstone in the spotlight on Vancouver s North Shore BC


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 When I was 13, I cut Sterl's photos out of Bike Magazine and taped them to my bedroom wall. 17 years later and he's still at the forefront, pushing mountain bike imagery to new heights. What an inspiration! These shots are all-time, thanks for the fresh nugs SL.
  • 2 0
 Absolutely love these Shimano BTS's of the best photographers showing us their process! Very inspirational, in this world of Instagram it was nice to sit down with a cup of tea and enjoy this. Thankyou!
  • 1 0
 POD!?

