Must Watch: Lightfall - A Journey in Photography with Sterling Lorence, Featuring Brett Rheeder & Jackson Goldstone

What does it take to create a truly iconic image? And then do it again and again, each image more powerful than the next?Based out of Vancouver, BC, Sterling Lorence’s creative use of light and composition, has made him one of the most iconic mountain bike photographers for over 20 years. If you have ever picked up an MTB magazine or are into mountain bikes of any kind, then you’ve probably seen his work.Sterl sharpened his skills as a photographer in the coastal mountains of British Columbia, challenged by wet, steep, and gnarly terrain where the shooting conditions are equally as challenging as the riding. It's these challenges in photography that drive his passion to capture new perspectives. Lightfall is the story of Sterl and his process to get the perfect shot in the dank and misty mountains of Vancouver's legendary North Shore, with riders Jackson Goldstone and Brett Rheeder.