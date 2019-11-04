Video: Lighting Up the Trails for a Ride After Dark

Daylight Savings

For most in North America (and beyond), November 3rd marks the end of riding after work or school. Fortunately for us, that isn't the case - many of our best rides have come after the sun has gone down.

Gemini Lights (based out of Victoria, BC) fully supported our project and supplied us with their brand new Titan 4000 (4000 Lumens) and Duo. Massive thanks to them, make sure to check out their new line of lights here.

Riders: Andrew Geisbrecht, Merin Pearce, and Evan Blackwell
Video and Production: Max McCulloch
Camera Assistants: Chris Lai and Anthony Joh

 Just and only about 100 times overpriced...

