Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Little Shredder Sending Big Lines on 20" Wheels in the Whistler Bike Park

Oct 6, 2019
by Colin Zimmerman  
Best Summer a Kid Could Ask For in Whistler

by washingtonoutdoorfamily
Views: 667    Faves: 3    Comments: 4


Crosby is a 6 year old from Washington. He’s spent the summer riding Whistler and racing the Northwest Cup. Crosby came in first place at the US Open in Big Bear for the 5/6 Next Gen DH race. But most of all, Crosby loves his bike. He's a happy kid with unique bike skills for his age. Our family hopes to inspire more families to take their kids mountain biking.

He spends most of his out of school time riding local trails at Tiger Mountain, Tokul, and Duthie. As a family we started building our own pump track at the house.

We had ups and downs with new sponsorships, broken parts, and crashes. This season was a big learning curve for the entire family.

Thank you to Crosbys sponsors: Commencal USA, Oneal, Manitou, Hayes, Pro Taper and Sun Ringle.

Happy Trails! Hopefully we cross paths with you and you're kiddo.




Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
83492 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
79992 views
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
79688 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
70782 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
59730 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
53450 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
51474 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
48777 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Little Shredder!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014990
Mobile Version of Website