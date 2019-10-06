Crosby is a 6 year old from Washington. He’s spent the summer riding Whistler and racing the Northwest Cup. Crosby came in first place at the US Open in Big Bear for the 5/6 Next Gen DH race. But most of all, Crosby loves his bike. He's a happy kid with unique bike skills for his age. Our family hopes to inspire more families to take their kids mountain biking.He spends most of his out of school time riding local trails at Tiger Mountain, Tokul, and Duthie. As a family we started building our own pump track at the house.We had ups and downs with new sponsorships, broken parts, and crashes. This season was a big learning curve for the entire family.Thank you to Crosbys sponsors: Commencal USA, Oneal, Manitou, Hayes, Pro Taper and Sun Ringle.Happy Trails! Hopefully we cross paths with you and you're kiddo.