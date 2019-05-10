VIDEOS

Video: Lo-Fi Style and Flow with Danny MacAskill

May 10, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Danny MacAskill and Stu Thomson shred corners and drops in this new edit from Endura. Danny is now protected by the new Endura MT500 helmet and knee pads. Check out the full range here, or see our first look at the new products from Garda Trentino.

3 Comments

  • + 2
 If you don't end up with a smile on your face after watching Danny's videos, you better check if you still have a pulse. It's amazing how much fun this guy has while filming!
  • + 2
 I mean sure Danny rips as usual, but stu got some skills!!!
  • + 1
 Awesome as usual from Danny!

