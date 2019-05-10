Pinkbike.com
Video: Lo-Fi Style and Flow with Danny MacAskill
May 10, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Danny MacAskill and Stu Thomson shred corners and drops in this new edit from Endura. Danny is now protected by the new Endura MT500 helmet and knee pads. Check out the full range
here
, or see our first look at the new products from
Garda Trentino
.
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
southoftheborder
(5 mins ago)
If you don't end up with a smile on your face after watching Danny's videos, you better check if you still have a pulse. It's amazing how much fun this guy has while filming!
[Reply]
+ 2
Dav82
(34 mins ago)
I mean sure Danny rips as usual, but stu got some skills!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
drbelleville
(32 mins ago)
Awesome as usual from Danny!
[Reply]
