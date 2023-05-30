Video: Caldwell Visuals' Loamy Evening Sessions with 'The Firm'

Video - Caldwell Visuals
Photo - Briggy Smalls
It's not officially Summer yet, but it definitely feels like it. Ebike rides after work in the sunshine and filming some clips with the boys is dream living if you ask me. We've had a nice dry spell here in the UK as we head towards Summer - dry and loose along with some prime loam conditions all over I would imagine, but especially in the North West. I'm not biased or anything. Big up the local riding scene, aka The Firm. Caution - some cursing/language in the video.
Leaning her into the loam.
