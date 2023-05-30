Video: Caldwell Visuals' Loamy Evening Sessions with 'The Firm'

Charlie Flynn heading towards a bottom out and head banger.

Brings the good vibes.

Finn Clark on the scandi-flick through the loam.

Dave Thorne railing around the flowers.

The Firm dad, Mike 'Jersey' Taylor.

Making a full fat Ebike look not as heavy as they actually are.

Owen Robinson fully compressed.

Sheppo sliding the rear end in and probably about to make his bike make a god awful noise.

Dave Thorne. He usually turns up to filming and then gets the wildest clips.

Finn Clark almost headbutting Will Brignal.

This is Mike telling you to go ride your bike.

It's not officially Summer yet, but it definitely feels like it. Ebike rides after work in the sunshine and filming some clips with the boys is dream living if you ask me. We've had a nice dry spell here in the UK as we head towards Summer - dry and loose along with some prime loam conditions all over I would imagine, but especially in the North West. I'm not biased or anything. Big up the local riding scene, aka The Firm. Caution - some cursing/language in the video.Leaning her into the loam.