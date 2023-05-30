Video: Caldwell Visuals' Loamy Evening Sessions with 'The Firm'

May 30, 2023
by Tom Caldwell  

Video - Caldwell Visuals
Photo - Briggy Smalls

It's not officially Summer yet, but it definitely feels like it. Ebike rides after work in the sunshine and filming some clips with the boys is dream living if you ask me. We've had a nice dry spell here in the UK as we head towards Summer - dry and loose along with some prime loam conditions all over I would imagine, but especially in the North West. I'm not biased or anything. Big up the local riding scene, aka The Firm. Caution - some cursing/language in the video.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
Charlie Flynn heading towards a bottom out and head banger.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7 - Photos by Will Brignal
Brings the good vibes.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
Finn Clark on the scandi-flick through the loam.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
Dave Thorne railing around the flowers.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
The Firm dad, Mike 'Jersey' Taylor.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
Making a full fat Ebike look not as heavy as they actually are.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
Owen Robinson fully compressed.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
Leaning her into the loam.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
Sheppo sliding the rear end in and probably about to make his bike make a god awful noise.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
Dave Thorne. He usually turns up to filming and then gets the wildest clips.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
Finn Clark almost headbutting Will Brignal.

Photos from The Firm Episode 7. Photos by Will Brignal
This is Mike telling you to go ride your bike.


