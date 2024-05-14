Video: Loïc Bruni Finally Gets the Best of Fort William

After many troubles through my career in Scotland, I have come closer to do well since world champs last year.



I got 4th and missed out on a medal, but really felt like I could finally understand this track. This year, as the opening round, I wanted some redemption, it was time, 13 years after my first ever World Cup there.



Off season went quite well but for once, we didn’t go prior to the race to pre practice and save some time to set up the bike and get used to the track. So glad we didn’t, focused on training productively around home.



Finn and Jordan, my 2 team mates were really fast too and helped me find the right mindset with good mood and nice attitude.



I’m so happy to finally tick off that race venue from my black list. Next one on the list, Val Di Sole — Loic Bruni