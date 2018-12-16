Video: Local 15 Year Old Shredder Takes On The Hot Lap

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.
Jakob Jewitt is just 15 years old and is already shredding at an elite level. As a Squamish local, we had to see how he would stack up against the pros int he Hot Lap Challenge.The Track
The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills. The Results
