Video: Local 15 Year Old Shredder Takes On The Hot Lap

Jakob Jewitt is just 15 years old and is already shredding at an elite level. As a Squamish local, we had to see how he would stack up against the pros int he Hot Lap Challenge.The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!