Video: Local eMTB Laps with Brendan Fairclough

Jan 31, 2020
by Juice Lubes  

Home to Roost is Juice Lubes' celebration of our favourite riders. It's our chance to showcase just how damn fast and stylish they are and how talented they are on two wheels.

For our final episode of the 2019/20 series, we've got the big dog himself, Brendan Fairclough.

Brendan Fairclough shooting for Juice Lubes Home to Roost. Photos by Chris Greenwood.
After an incredible year of World Cups, travel, adventure, Rampage and more we joined Bren for some eBike fun on his local trails in Surrey, England.

Bren was fresh back from Rampage when we shot and had just recovered from a gnarly crash out in the desert. It was his first 'proper' ride back so was keen to keep it local and just slay some local dirt. No arguments from us!

Juice Lubes is, of course, the UK's no-nonsense bike maintenance brand.

We make everything you need to keep your bike slippy and shiny. That includes chain lubes, bike wash, tyre sealant, bearing grease and more. Everything we do is manufactured in the UK, with recyclable packaging and available in your local bike shop or online.

You can learn more about Juice Lubes at Juicelubes.co.uk.

Thanks to Brendan for having us @Brendog1
Thanks to Chris Greenwood for the photos @cagreenwood
Thanks to TommyC for making Home to Roost happen @TommyCInsta

Missed the previous episodes of Home to Roost? Never fear, you can catch up right here:






Regions in Article
Surrey

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Juice Lubes Brendan Fairclough


8 Comments

  • 10 0
 Que the comments about ebikes... you clicked on the page didn’t you, it was brendog that got you and now you feel dirty about it.
  • 1 0
 Apparently nothing is sacred. Not even FurClaw.
  • 2 0
 If there was only a better way to keep your chain lubed perfectly?
There is a better way, but for what ever reasons no one is clever enough to make it happen!
  • 4 3
 I had no idea you required a motor to ride downhill until this video. Thanks Pinkbike!
  • 2 0
 I can help you; the clue is that the battery and motor help you do this many runs, however your arms have be strong enough to cope with those descents Wink
  • 2 0
 thats like licking your sister...
  • 1 0
 Did you enjoy it ?
  • 1 1
 Home to Boost(mode)

