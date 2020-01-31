Video: Local eMTB Laps with Brendan Fairclough

Home to Roost is Juice Lubes' celebration of our favourite riders. It's our chance to showcase just how damn fast and stylish they are and how talented they are on two wheels.
For our final episode of the 2019/20 series, we've got the big dog himself, Brendan Fairclough.
After an incredible year of World Cups, travel, adventure, Rampage and more we joined Bren for some eBike fun on his local trails in Surrey, England.
Bren was fresh back from Rampage when we shot and had just recovered from a gnarly crash out in the desert. It was his first 'proper' ride back so was keen to keep it local and just slay some local dirt. No arguments from us!
Thanks to Brendan for having us @Brendog1
Thanks to Chris Greenwood for the photos @cagreenwood
Thanks to TommyC for making Home to Roost happen @TommyCInsta
