Video: Crankworx BC Sun Peaks DH Course Preview
Sep 23, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
GT's Trevor Burke meets up with Jackson Frew to take you on a course preview of the Crankworx Insanity DH track at Sun Peaks Resort.
Stay tuned for more Local Laps from the Crankworx BC Tour this week!
Videos
Crankworx Summer Series 2021
adrennan
(29 mins ago)
Riding bikes with friends is pretty neat.
