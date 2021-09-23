Video: Crankworx BC Sun Peaks DH Course Preview

Sep 23, 2021
by GT Bicycles  


GT's Trevor Burke meets up with Jackson Frew to take you on a course preview of the Crankworx Insanity DH track at Sun Peaks Resort.

Stay tuned for more Local Laps from the Crankworx BC Tour this week!

Posted In:
Videos Crankworx Summer Series 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
112259 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63162 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
62028 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
59349 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
58897 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
50539 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
49908 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL - An eMTB In Disguise
46855 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Riding bikes with friends is pretty neat.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007842
Mobile Version of Website