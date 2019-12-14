Video: Local Loam in Chamonix

Our goal for "By and By" was basically the goal for all of my videos: inspire people to ride. I have been riding bikes for over 10 years now and it's through mountain-biking that I have made some of my all-time best memories and met some of my closest friends to this date. This video is dedicated to all of those moments.



Benjamin and Aurel are two Chamonix locals that I have met while riding a couple of years back. I am lucky to call them friends now. This is their story, this is a story about friendship. — Corentin De Meirler