Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time

When Valentin Anouilh found out that today's 211km Tour de France stage from Évaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran was passing through his hometown, he went and scouted out a cliff so that he'd be able to jump over the peloton.
This was actually Anouilh's second time jumping over the Tour de France peloton, after first doing it in 2019
. This time, he says that the drop was his biggest ever, at 12m high and 8m long.
The first rider recorded doing the peloton huck was Dave Watson
, who crashed on the landing in 2002. Since then, Alexis Bosson
, Roman Marandet
and Dan Leclercq
have also given it a go.
As far as we know, no rider has attempted the feat twice.