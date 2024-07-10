Powered by Outside

Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time

Jul 10, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

When Valentin Anouilh found out that today's 211km Tour de France stage from Évaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran was passing through his hometown, he went and scouted out a cliff so that he'd be able to jump over the peloton.

This was actually Anouilh's second time jumping over the Tour de France peloton, after first doing it in 2019. This time, he says that the drop was his biggest ever, at 12m high and 8m long.

The first rider recorded doing the peloton huck was Dave Watson, who crashed on the landing in 2002. Since then, Alexis Bosson, Roman Marandet and Dan Leclercq have also given it a go.

As far as we know, no rider has attempted the feat twice.

26 Comments
  • 39 3
 The winner of the 2024 Tour de France.
  • 4 0
 that was massive
  • 14 0
 This is my favourite part of the TDF every year.
  • 12 0
 Give him the "king of the Mountain " jersey.
  • 4 0
 I applaud this. Sure there are risks involved but when you are racing it is so invigorating to hear crowds cheer and if someone flew over me on a bike while climbing uphill I’m sure I would take great pleasure in that! Would love to hear what any of those race bikers had to say about this stunt.
  • 2 0
 I am changing my title to "race biker". Sounds so much better. Thank you!
  • 6 0
 Sick. And even before the riders were under him, so pretty minimal risk except for him.
  • 5 1
 Would've been a spectacular Fail Friday if he'd take out the whole peloton!
  • 3 0
 Bystanders reported hearing, "I'm coming for you, Pogacar." before the crash.
  • 4 0
 you know the riders loved it.
  • 4 0
 That was massive.
  • 3 0
 ummm wowza
  • 1 0
 That’s a legit send. Good promo for intend (as if we weren’t all already sold)
  • 1 0
 This is so grin inducing, what a fuckin sport mountain biking is, so sick!!
  • 2 0
 heavy
  • 1 0
 Hey is this on the YouTube? I don't have Insta & can't watch.
  • 12 0
 Nvm, you can just re-load this article and lets you watch. Sorry, turning into my dad - can't figure out how the internet works and just sitting here having a conversation with myself.
  • 2 0
 Absolute MAD LAD
  • 1 0
 Nope. I was wrong... that never gets old
  • 1 0
 Gonna be interesting when someone bails one day right on top of them.
Below threshold threads are hidden







